Celebrating Black Blues Legends

Long before Hip-Hop & R&B there was “the blues”. Black folks invented this genre of music and it has been passed down from the slave fields to concert venues. Originating in the deep south after the Civil War, it blends gospel, spiritual, jazz, minstrel show music, and popular music. The Mississippi Delta is often acknowledged for giving birth to this genre. While enduring floods, discrimination, oppression, heartbreak, and poverty, many young black men used their voices and acoustic instruments to express their feelings.

Traditional blues is simple and usually played on a guitar. One usually builds off of it using methods like sliding, fingerpicking, and utilizing their voice. Styles like shuffling, call-and-response, and repetitiveness over 12 bars made this genre a go-to for bars and clubs all over southern America. You can hear the emotion in the music, emotion that has centuries of pain to express; voices shouting with feeling and stringed instruments playing some of the most minimal yet, impactful sounds one can hear.

Migrating north due to oppressive times and more opportunities, a lot of notable blues artists like Muddy Waters, & Buddy Guy moved to Chicago in order to grow. The migration of music introduced the genre to the rest of the country and eventually made things worldwide. Later, notable artists like Jimi Hendrix took the blues and amplified it in a way like no other.

Check out some of the most notable and impactful Blues legends down below!

