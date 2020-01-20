Celebrities Gave Serious Lewks At The Screen Actors Guild Awards

Awards season is in full swing! This time around, all of the fashionable stars gathered around to celebrate their amazing performances in television and film. The Screen Actors Guild Awards had some noteworthy honorees., andwere all up for awards which means they definitely brought their A-game to the red carpet.

Per usual, the stars did not disappoint. There was an overwhelming theme of bright, bold colors. From neon pinks to summery yellows, the celebrities took vibrancy to another level. On the contrary, some starlets opted for black and white monochrome looks. Somewhere in the middle was a beautiful blend of pastel gowns that screamed Spring.

In case you missed all the fabulousness that was the Screen Actors Guild red carpet, here’s a roundup of the best looks and hottest red carpet trends.

