Cleveland Shows Major Love to Ohio Athletes at Sports Awards

The 22nd Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Show went down last night, bringing out the who’s who of Ohio sports. Cleveland honored its most productive athletes of the last year at downtown’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. A classy event filled with touching moments, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (GCSC) did a wonderful job.

The GCSC has been going strong since 2000. They claim to have attracted over 200 sporting events to the area

Sports Awards

Matty Willz (Radio-One) and Greg Newsome II (Cleveland Browns)

while providing nearly $800 million in economic activity to the Cleveland area.

Long story short, they’re a really big deal.

For a full list of last night’s winners, click here.

Sports Awards

Matty Willz and Dru Joyce III (Assistant Coach Cleveland State Vikings)

We’ve compiled some of the best moments from the event down below. Check them out and let us know what you think!

Sports Awards

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Matty Willz

 

1. Best Moment

The Best Moment of 2021 award goes to the NFL Draft, which was hosted at First Energy Stadium.

2. Lifetime Achievement

2021’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to the legendary C.C. Sabathia. 

3. Professional Athlete of the Year

The 2021 Professional Athlete of the Year Award goes to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. 

4. Male High School Athlete of the Year

Drew Allar (football) of Medina High School is the 2021 Male High School Athlete of the Year.

5. Female High School Athlete of the Year

Kathryn Randorf (volleyball) of Gilmore Academy is the 2021 Female High School Athlete of the Year.

6. Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Alex Phillip (cross country) of John Carroll University is the Male Collegiate Athlete of the Year.

7. Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year

Adelaide Aquilla (track and field) of Ohio State is the Female Collegiate Athlete of the Year.

