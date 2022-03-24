Cleveland Shows Major Love to Ohio Athletes at Sports Awards

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The 22nd Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards Show went down last night, bringing out the who’s who of Ohio sports. Cleveland honored its most productive athletes of the last year at downtown’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. A classy event filled with touching moments, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission (GCSC) did a wonderful job.

The GCSC has been going strong since 2000. They claim to have attracted over 200 sporting events to the area

while providing nearly $800 million in economic activity to the Cleveland area.

Long story short, they’re a really big deal.

For a full list of last night’s winners, click here.

We’ve compiled some of the best moments from the event down below. Check them out and let us know what you think!