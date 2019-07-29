Comrade Cheeto AKA President Trump Says Rev. Al Shaprton “Hates White & Cops”

President Donald Trump made an impressive gaffe even by his standards after blasting the city of Baltimore by calling it “a rat and rodent infested mess,” this after Rep. Elijah Cummings who represents the 7th District ripped Trump’s border policy. With Rev. Al Sharpton heading to Baltimore to support its citizens in the wake of Trump’s insensitive critique, the former business mogul called the activist and political analyst a “con man” who “hate whites and cops.”

“I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops!” Trump wrote in a tweet quoting Sharpton’s photo and tweet stating he’s heading to Baltimore.

Trump then went on a tweetstorm blasting Rep. Cummings once more.

“Baltimore, under the leadership of Elijah Cummings, has the worst Crime Statistics in the Nation. 25 years of all talk, no action! So tired of listening to the same old Bull…Next, Reverend Al will show up to complain & protest. Nothing will get done for the people in need. Sad!” Trump added.

He ended with, “Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work!”

Rev. Sharpton had a light clap back for Trump as evidenced in the tweet below.

Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now. pic.twitter.com/mvNQmPdLUh — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

Reaction to President Trump’s missives towards Sharpton and Cummings have been pouring in all day, with Sharpton and the aforementioned King having their names trending on Twitter as a result.

Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

Photo: Getty

