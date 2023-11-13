Drake Announces Joint ‘It’s All A Blur Tour: Big As The What?’ Dates With J. Cole

CLOSE

the 6 God will reemerge sooner than you thought.

Drizzy will be back on the stage in 2024, and he’s bringing along a very special guest: J. Cole. The Canadian rapper announced Monday morning that the It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What? will be on the road for another leg from January to March, hitting hot spots across the country like New York, Tennessee and Texas.

Often considered two of the best rappers of this generation, be ready to whip out your wallet on Wednesday, Nov. 15, for the Cash App Card presale and Friday, Nov. 17, for general sale tickets. Peep the dates below to see if they’ll be touching your city.

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

The tour’s name directly references the chorus of their collaborative track, “First Person Shooter.” When the record dropped, people immediately began comparing Drake and Cole’s verses, with many saying Cole washed the OVO boss on his own record.

Cole addressed the criticism –which was led by Drake’s frenemy Joe Budden— on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Space podcast, thinking Drake’s goal on that song wasn’t to have a better verse but a more cohesive song.

“In that moment, [Drake] chose the song over the competition and what they (journalists and fans) gonna say,” he explained. “And that takes a level of egolessness that’s… you’re putting your ego to the side and like, ‘Yo, I wanna make the best song. For what we have available right now, I wanna make the best song.’ Maybe he knew the narrative might come out… Drake ain’t looking at it like, ‘I’m a take Cole’s f-ckin’ head off at some point.’ Nah.”

The tour proves to be the first way Drake plans to stay top of mind after announcing he’d be taking a break from music after dropping four projects —Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, Her Loss, and For All The Dogs— in four years.

“I’m a lock the door on the studio for a little bit. Maybe a year or something … maybe a little longer,” he said on his SiriusXM radio show, Table for One, citing stomach issues.

Still, fans are excited they still get to see the Boy and Cole on the road in the coming months.

See the reactions below.

