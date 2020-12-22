Enhance Your Body Care Routine With These 5 In-Shower Body Lotions

Since the winter season is officially in full swing, providing your skin with moisture is an absolute must. And while the process of stepping out the shower and moisturizing your skin with body lotion is a technique you know very well, there is another way to provide your skin with the hydration it needs. And it all starts while your in the shower with an in-shower body lotion.
In-shower body lotions have become a winter must-have. This beauty essential is all about providing your skin with hydration, without the need for layering body lotion once you leave the shower. And the process is pretty simple. Once you finish washing your skin with your preferred body wash or soap, rinse your skin completely. Apply your in-shower body lotion to wet skin, massage it in and rinse.
It’s a smart way to take your pampering game to the next level while cutting down the steps in your regimen. This product also comes in clutch since it’s suitable for your entire family to use. You can find in-shower lotions in various formulas that cater to all skin types. So, if your skin is on the sensitive side, you’ll be able to find an option that complements your needs.
If you’re feeling the idea of adding an in-shower lotion to your body care routine, you already know that we got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of four nourishing in-shower body lotions that will change the way you moisturize your skin. Grab you wallet and get ready to find the right option for you.
1. Maui Moisture Body Care Lightly Hydration Pineapple Papaya In-Shower Body LotionSource:Amazon
The Maui Moisture Body Care Lightly Hydration Pineapple Papaya In-Shower Body Lotion ($7.99, Amazon.com) is formulated with sweet pineapple extract, tropical mango butter and papaya butter. It helps to moisturize and balance your skin with every use.
2. Jergens Wet Skin Cherry Almond Oil MoisturizerSource:Amazon
If you need a formula that can hydrate your skin quickly, the Jergens Wet Skin Cherry Almond Oil Moisturizer ($6.89, Amazon.com) is that girl. This in-shower lotion for dry and extra dry skin is made with cherry almond essence that works to renew and hydrate your skin in minutes.
3. NIVEA Cocoa Butter In-Shower Body Lotion Non-Sticky For Dry to Very Dry SkinSource:Amazon
If you can’t resist the scent of cocoa butter, the NIVEA Cocoa Butter In-Shower Body Lotion Non-Sticky For Dry to Very Dry Skin ($5.48, Amazon.com) is the one for you. This product provides your skin with non-sticky hydration that lasts for 24 hours. And it leaves no residue behind on your towel.
4. OGX Calming & Reviving + Lavender Essential Oil Wet Skin LotionSource:Amazon
Using an in-shower lotion is another way to add some relaxation and pampering into your routine. The OGX Calming & Reviving + Lavender Essential Oil Wet Skin Lotion ($11.82, Amazon.com) is enriched with lavender oil and chamomile extract to help seal in moisture to your skin. Plus, it’s perfect for all skin types.
5. Curél Hydra Therapy In Shower Lotion, 12 Ounce, Wet Skin Moisturizer for Dry or Extra-dry Skin, with Advanced Ceramide ComplexSource:Amazon
If you;re searching for an in-shower lotion that caters to sensitive skin, consider your search over. The Curél Hydra Therapy In Shower Lotion, 12 Ounce, Wet Skin Moisturizer for Dry or Extra-dry Skin, with Advanced Ceramide Complex ($10.49, Amazon.com) boasts a lightweight formula works from within your skin to replenish and repair the moisture barrier. Its Advanced Ceramide Complex replenishes ceramides to help skin retain moisture and prevent symptoms of dry skin from returning.