Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself.

The recently engaged Atlanta Housewives alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?

Today, February 19th, the serial entrepreneur turns 52. To honor her, we’re revisiting 10 times Cynthia gave us her most versatile lewks.

