The world’s favorite Bad Gal turns 32 today (2/20)! Rihanna is the gift that keeps on giving. She has blessed us with a phenomenal makeup line with Fenty Beauty, sexy undergarments with Fenty x Savage, an exclusive clothing line, chart-topping albums, newsworthy clapbacks, memorable fashion moments, charitable donations, and if we’re lucky, she’ll give us her long-awaited album.
In her 32 years of life, Rihanna has done so much. She’s made it very clear that she has no plans on stopping.
As she continues to dominate various industries, she’s still the person you want to watch on the red carpet. She’s a fashion KILLA! Who else could wear a doobie to an awards show and make it couture? If Rih Rih wears it today, the entire look will be copied faster than a Fashion Nova remake by tomorrow. She is truly a trendsetter.
Rihanna has given us over 10 years of amazing fashion moments. In honor of her birthday, we’re checking out 21 times she’s killed the fashion game.
Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her Most Fashionable Looks! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2018Source:Getty
Rihanna was the epitome of “Heavenly Bodies” when she dressed as the Pope in this silver Christian Dior Haute Couture ensemble. Praise Be!
2. RIHANNA AT THE NYFW 3RD ANNUAL FASHION ROCKS CONCERT, 2006Source:Getty
Rihanna kicked off New York Fashion Week at the Conde Nast Media Group 3rd Annual Fashion Rocks Concert at Radio City Music Hall in a gorgeous, silver gown with a center split.
3. RIHANNA AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2006Source:Getty
Rihanna looked flawless in a white halter dress with a deep v-neck during the 2006 Billboard Music Awards.
4. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2009Source:Getty
Rihanna knows how to do menswear! She attended the MET gala in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit.
5. RIHANNA AT THE 53RD ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Rihanna attended the 53rd Grammy Award in a Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring 2011 gown.
6. RIHANNA AT THE BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS, 2011Source:Getty
Rihanna KILLED this Max Azria suit at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards. The red hair was an added bonus.
7. RIHANNA AT THE WESTFIELD STRATFORD CITY CHRISTMAS LIGHTING, 2012Source:Getty
Rihanna wore a contrast stripped suit from Acne’s menswear collection to the Westfield Stratford City Christmas lighting event. She paired the suit with a Raf Simons blazer. This was such a fun, retro look.
8. RIHANNA ON THE STREETS OF NYC, 2013Source:Getty
Rihanna hit the streets of New York in a army fatigue crop top, boyfriend jeans, and a gold cap. FRESH!
9. RIHANNA AT THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, 2013Source:Getty
This was the doobie heard around the world. Rihanna posed at the 2013 American Music Awards in a Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2013 couture look and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
10. RIHANNA AT THE IHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
Rihanna and her bantu knots attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards. She gave us goth-realness in a Givenchy Couture by Riccardo Tisci dress, leather jacket, and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
11. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2014Source:Getty
Whew, the perfection! Rihanna attended the ‘Charles James: Beyond Fashion’ Costume Institute Gala in a white two-piece ensemble by Stella McCartney.
12. RIHANNA AT THE AMFAR LA INSPIRATION GALA, 2014Source:Getty
These photos of Rihanna at the 2014 amfAR LA Inspiration Gala don’t do her any justice. She bodied this Tom Ford gown.
13. RIHANNA AT THE CFDA FASHION AWARDS, 2014Source:Getty
When you receive the style icon award, you better show up looking like an ICON! Rihanna attended the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards clad in a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown.
14. RIHANNA AT THE 57TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna arrived to The 57th Annual Grammy Awards in a pink tiered Giambattista Valli gown.
15. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna attended the “China: Through the Looking Glass” 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala in a gorgeous, yellow gown. She told Vanity Fair, “It’s Chinese couture and it’s made by Guo Pei. It’s handmade by one Chinese woman and it took her two years to make. I found it online.” EPIC!
16. RIHANNA AT THE DIOR SHOW DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK, 2015Source:Getty
Rihanna attended the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2016 in a gorgeous, powder pink dress
17. RIHANNA AT THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2017Source:Getty
Rihanna looked hella cute at the 59th GRAMMY Awards. She wore an orange crop top and black ball gown skirt by Armani Prive.
18. RIHANNA AT THE MET GALA, 2017Source:Getty
Rihanna attended ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons:Art of the In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala dress completely on theme. She wore a Commes des Garçons dress and thigh-high scrappy sandals.
19. RIHANNA AT THE 4TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2018Source:Getty
Rihanna looked like a legit diamond during her 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation. She wore an Alexis Mabille Couture jumpsuit and Chopard jewelry.
20. RIHANNA AT THE 5TH ANNUAL DIAMOND BALL, 2019Source:Getty
Rihanna did not disappoint at her 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation. She wore a gorgeous, black Givenchy mermaid gown.
21. RIHANNA AT FENTY LAUNCH IN NEW YORK, 2017Source:Getty
Rihanna was a ray of sunshine in this custom Oscar de la Renta two-piece gown featuring a long-sleeve yellow T-shirt (sans bra) and a matching full skirt. She finished off this lewk with a dope pair of lace-up stilettos. Werk, werk, werk, werk, werk.