Happy Birthday, Rihanna! Here Are 21 Of Her Most Fashionable Looks!

In her 32 years of life, Rihanna has done so much. She’s made it very clear that she has no plans on stopping.

As she continues to dominate various industries, she’s still the person you want to watch on the red carpet. She’s a fashion KILLA! Who else could wear a doobie to an awards show and make it couture? If Rih Rih wears it today, the entire look will be copied faster than a Fashion Nova remake by tomorrow. She is truly a trendsetter.

Rihanna has given us over 10 years of amazing fashion moments. In honor of her birthday, we’re checking out 21 times she’s killed the fashion game.

