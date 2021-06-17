CLOSE
gallery , Serena Williams , tennis
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy Birthday Venus Williams: 20 Times The Sports Icon Perfectly Balanced Business, Family & Fashion [PICS]

Posted 22 hours ago

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Venus Williams x Wonder Woman Collection

Source: EleVenByVenusWilliams.com / EleVenByVenusWilliams.com

Venus Ebony Starr Williams has shown us time and again what it takes to be at the top of your game. A former world No. 1 in both singles and doubles, the superstar tennis player is often listed among the all-time greats of her sport. Still, Williams finds time to be with family as well as establish herself as a full-fledged entrepreneur.

In 2001, she was named one of the 30 most powerful women in America by the Ladies Home Journal. Six years later, she launched her fashion brand, EleVen. The line debuted at New York Fashion Week in 2012 and was modeled by athletes instead of models, a decision made by Williams herself to highlight the kind of people the line was designed for.

Check out the gallery for photos and video clips of Williams through the years.

1. Venus Williams at The 2017 French Open

TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-WOMEN Source:Getty

2. Venus and Serena arrive at a movie premiere in Los Angeles

Premiere of 'Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby' - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. The Championships – Wimbledon 2012

The Championships - Wimbledon 2012: Day Twelve Source:Getty

4. Venus And Sallie Krawcheck With LinkedIn Executive Editor Dan Roth

Venus Williams And Sallie Krawcheck Sit Down With LinkedIn Executive Editor Dan Roth Source:Getty

5. Venus Williams attends the athlete party in 2015

WTA Elite Trophy 2015 - Day 1 Source:Getty

6. Miami Open 2019

Miami Open 2019 - Day 5 Source:WENN

7. Venus fixes Serena’s hair as they prepare for a training session in 2016

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-OLY-2016-RIO-TRAINING Source:Getty

8. Venus and Serena pose with the winner’s trophies at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON Source:Getty

9. 2019 World TeamTennis season

2019 World TeamTennis season: Philadelphia Freedoms v Washington Kastles Source:WENN

10. Venus at a match in Singapore

BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore presented by SC Global - Day 8 Source:Getty

11. Serena and Venus laugh during a press conference in Bogota

US tennis players Serena (R) and Venus W Source:Getty

12. Always look ahead

13. Footwear News featuring Venus Williams

14. National Pet Day

15. Venus talks about her brand, ELEVEN

16. Fun in the Florida sun

17. Business tips from Venus

18. Venus Williams, CEO

19. How Venus Williams handles media

20. The Real Wonder Woman

Latest
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018
Mariah Carey Is Reminding Everyone That We Still…
 2 hours ago
06.18.21
16th Annual Florida AIDS Walk & Music Festival
Eve Verzuz Trina Went Down Now Swizz Beatz…
 2 hours ago
06.18.21
5 items
5 Products To Keep Your Bikini Skin In…
 23 hours ago
06.17.21
16 items
Nick Cannon’s Twins Arrive & Social Media Has…
 23 hours ago
06.18.21
Exclusives
Close