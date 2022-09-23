Here Are My Favorite Parts of the Browns Beatdown of the Steelers

CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers last night, 29-17. The game was in Cleveland.

Before we get started, let’s quickly address the title of this post. It reads:

‘Here Are My Favorite Parts From the Browns Beatdown of the Steelers’.

Sounds so sweet, doesn’t it? I know. In truth, the Browns didn’t necessarily beat the Steelers down. It was a good game to watch, a game that was still in question in its final minutes, which of course if quite far from a drubbing.

The thing is, though, I’m a Browns fan. For 39 years. And in my eyes, last night we kicked the Steelers’ ass.

Now that that’s out the way…

As a Browns fan, there were several things to like about last night’s game. We’ll go through some quick numbers before we get to the video highlights.

Nick Chubb

How good is this guy? Chubb went for 113 yards on the ground on 22 carries, a clip that’s good for nearly 5 yards a run. He also scored a touchdown.

There’s something about Chubb’s nonchalant yet laser-focused attitude that just makes him such a joy to watch. I hope he’s here for his entire career.

Jacoby Brissett

Listen, if Browns fans had known this was how good Brissett was going to be under center then I think there would’ve been a lot less moaning and groaning last week. Jacoby went 21/31 for 220 yards, 2 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. That man had himself a game.

I can hear the ‘The Browns don’t even need Deshaun Watson’ whispers already. Settle down.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper, who seemingly takes a page out of Chubb’s ‘what personality’ approach, is proving to be a true number one receiver. Despite a couple of ill-timed drops, Cooper went for 101 yards and a touchdown on 9 catches. He was targeted 11 times.

Are You Gonna Talk About the Defense?

Well, I guess I have to. After a spotty first half, Cleveland really showed up in the third and fourth quarters. They held the Steelers to 1-9 on third downs and finally forced a turnover on the final play of the game.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite highlights from the game, and enjoy the commentary from fans who may have had a little too much to drink last night.

Next up? The Browns play the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday, October 2.