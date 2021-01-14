As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021.
As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on.
Check out the list below.
RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020
RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Joins List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021 was originally published on wtlcfm.com
1. Magician Siegfried Fischbacher (L)died of cancer at 81 years oldSource:Getty
The “Siegfried & Roy” magician Siegfried Fischbacher is dead. The Rosenheim native died on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 81, his sister confirmed to the German Press Agency on Jan. 14.
(Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
2. Deezer D (Dearon Thompson)Source:Getty
Deezer D died on January 7th at the age of 55 died of a heart attack.
Deezer D played nurse Malik McGrath on “ER.”
3. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy LasordaSource:Getty
Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on January 7th, 2021 at 93.
4. Tanya RobertsSource:Getty
“That 70’s Show” actress Tanya Roberts died Jan. 3rd, 2021
5. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd LittleSource:Getty
Hall of Famer Floyd Little died of cancer at 78
6. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul WestphalSource:Getty
Paul Westphal, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at age 70 from Brain Cancer