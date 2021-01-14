CLOSE
Magician Siegfried Fischbacher Joins List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Posted January 14, 2021

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

As we begin 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021.

As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on.

Check out the list below.

1. Magician Siegfried Fischbacher (L)died of cancer at 81 years old

Magician Siegfried Fischbacher (L)died of cancer at 81 years old Source:Getty

The “Siegfried & Roy” magician Siegfried Fischbacher is dead. The Rosenheim native died on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 81, his sister confirmed to the German Press Agency on Jan. 14. 

(Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Deezer D (Dearon Thompson)

Deezer D (Dearon Thompson) Source:Getty

Deezer D died on January 7th at the age of 55 died of a heart attack.

Deezer D played nurse Malik McGrath on  “ER.”

3. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda

Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Source:Getty

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on January 7th, 2021 at 93. 

4. Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts Source:Getty

“That 70’s Show” actress Tanya Roberts died Jan. 3rd, 2021

5. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd Little

Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd Little Source:Getty

Hall of Famer Floyd Little died of cancer at 78

6. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal Source:Getty

Paul Westphal, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at age 70 from Brain Cancer

