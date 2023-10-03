Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and Meek Mill continue to put the work in to change the criminal system. They hosted a star studded affair in Atlantic City to raise funds for REFORM Alliance.
On Saturday, September 30, the non-profit organization entertained the elite of the elite ranging from entertainment, sports, finance and more at their first ever Casino Night Event was held at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In attendance were the likes of Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott, Matthew McConaughey, Jack Harlow, Kevin Hart, Fabolous, Jayson Tatum, Quavo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, PJ Tucker, La La Anthony and Alex Rodriguez.
The event included a live blackjack tournament throughout the evening with the final hand being played on stage. Andrew Goldberg, managing partner of TAO GROUP, won the one million dollar pot but was more than a graceful winner by donating $750,000.00 of his winnings to REFORM Alliance. The evening also included a dinner program and a live discussion with Wallo from Million Dollaz Worth Of Game and Kevin Hart.
The podcast host shared his personal experiences with the criminal system and explained why the organization’s cause is so close to his heart. A live auction soon followed where items from Tom Brady, George Condo and Rashid Johnson were sold to the highest bigger. The auction raised almost $8 million dollars. Afterwards the party was officially started with live performances from Fat Joe, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and more.
According to their website, REFORM Alliance aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing. You can read more about their work here.
Check out photos from the event in the gallery.
Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, Meek Mill Host REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. Jay-Z At REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night GalaSource:Sharief Ziyadat
Jay-Z At REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala jayz at reform alliance’s casino night gala
2. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Juan Perez, Desiree Perez and Jay-Z attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,topix,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,ocean casino resort – new jersey
3. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Tiffany Haddish and Matthew McConaughey attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,matthew mcconaughey,bestpix,tiffany haddish,ocean casino resort – new jersey
4. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,tobias harris,ocean casino resort – new jersey
5. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Wallo, Robert Rooks, Meek Mill and Nadia Adongo Fynn attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,ocean casino resort – new jersey
6. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Jayson Tatum and Michael Rubin attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,jayson tatum,ocean casino resort – new jersey
7. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Kevin Hart and Wallo speak onstage as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,talking,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,stage – performance space,ocean casino resort – new jersey
8. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Angela Rye and Jalen Rose attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,jalen rose,meek mill,angela rye,ocean casino resort – new jersey
9. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) French Montana, Fabolous and Lenny Santiago attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,lenny santiago,ocean casino resort – new jersey
10. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Michael Rubin, Kevin Hart and Ne-Yo attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,ne-yo,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,ocean casino resort – new jersey
11. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: Kevin Hart attends as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,ocean casino resort – new jersey
12. Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night EventSource:Getty
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Angela Reed Oakley and Charles Oakley attend as Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host Inaugural REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event at Ocean Casino Resort on September 30, 2023 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new jersey,atlantic city,event,jay-z,casino,meek mill,charles oakley,ocean casino resort – new jersey
13. JAYZ At REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night GalaSource:Sharief Ziyadat
JAYZ At REFORM Alliance’s Casino Night Gala jayz at reform alliance’s casino night gala