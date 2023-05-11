Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance

CLOSE

This time it’s got nothing to do with his music or liquor-heavy brands he owns stakes in, but it is about a paternity test.

A 30-year-old named Rymir Satterthwaite alleges that Hov is his father and has been ducking and dodging the legal system for more than a decade to evade taking a paternity test. Satterthwaite claims he’s been trying to prove Jay is his father since he was 21 years old, and after exhausting all his options, he’s taking his fight to the Supreme Court.

The New Jersey native wants the case to be unsealed and force the billionaire rapper to take the test, telling the Daily Mail that he’ll keep trying and that he doesn’t want monetary gains; he just wants to see “justice served.”

“This is not going to be over until justice is served,” Rymir told the Daily Mail. “I just want to live my life and when it is all said and done, I hope that Jay-Z would want to be a part of my life, if that is God’s will. I won’t stop fighting for this until I win. And I will win because the law is on our side.”

According to Satterthwaite, it all dates back to 1992 when his mother, Wanda –who’s since died– said she slept with Jay when she was still with her high school sweetheart named Robert Graves. Graves was named on Satterthwaite’s birth certificate because the fling with Jay had already ended, and the high school couple was back on good terms after a break.

Satterthwaite says that when he was 8 years old, his mother told him that Jay-Z was his birth father. However, Wanda said she only had relations with two men around the time Rymir was conceived, and a 2010 DNA proved that Graves wasn’t his biological father.

The case has gotten so much attention Jay’s attorney has responded to the Daily Mail‘s request for a statement.

“The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted. I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering,” Jay-Z’s attorneys said in a letter.

Twitter’s seen pictures of Satterthwaite and thinks he favors Mr. Carter. See the reactions below.

Jay-Z’s Alleged Son Takes Paternity Case To Supreme Court, Twitter Squints To Find The Resemblance was originally published on cassiuslife.com