Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Ravens, Browns Fans React

CLOSE

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter this morning to publicize the fact that he’s formally requested a trade. Furthermore, he made the trade request all the way back on March 2, though that news has just found itself to sports headlines today.

With all that said, Browns fans can’t be more excited! As Cleveland tries to inch back toward the playoffs, watching a premiere QB leave the division would certainly help in that cause.

The drama between Lamar and the Ravens has been building for quite some time. If Jackson is to play football for a new team, it would absolutely help the Browns chances of winning the division, as the Ravens record without Lamar is not very good. Plus, their offense has repeatedly taken a huge hit with any other QB behind center.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

In the multiple tweets from Lamar, he said: “… I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl…” He went on, “I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again.”

While there’s still nearly a half-calender year between now and the start of the next NFL season, this story is certainly one to keep a keen eye on. Keep scrolling to see all of Lamar’s tweets, and scroll some more to see how some Browns fans have reacted so far since hearing the news.