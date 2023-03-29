RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Lauryn Hill & Megan Thee Stallion Headline Essence Festival 2023

Published on March 29, 2023

Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion have been chosen to headline the upcoming star-studded Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Louisiana. The dates for the festival are Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3.

Meg is still returning to form as a superstar in the spotlight following her highly publicized legal proceedings with rapper Tory Lanez, and healing Essence Fest is just one of many performances she has scheduled over the summer. Hill, in honor and recognition of the 25 years it’s been since she dropped The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, will be performing the entire album at the festival.

For more details on the Essence Festival of Culture from their website, [click here].

Keep scrolling to see who else you can see at the country’s largest celebration of African-American culture and music!

1. Lauryn Hill

2022 ONE MusicFest Source:Getty

Ms. Lauryn Hill, the legend, will headline the Essence Festival of Culture. She’ll be performing the entirety of her classic album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

2. Megan Thee Stallion

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Source:Getty

Hotties rejoice! Meg is back in the spotlight and will co-headline the historic event with Lauryn Hill.

3. Jermaine Dupri

Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jermaine Dupri and Doug E Fresh (and special friends!) have joined forces to put on a special celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!

4. Doug E Fresh

UnitedMasters, A Celebration Of Independence At The 65th GRAMMY Awards Source:Getty

Jermaine Dupri and Doug E Fresh (and special friends!) have joined forces to put on a special celebration for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop!

5. Deon Cole

5th American Black Film Festival Honors: A Celebration Of Excellence In Hollywood - Arrivals Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

6. Affion Crockett

'Bad Boys for Life' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 14 Jan 2020 Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

7. Spice Adams

43rd Annual BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival - Club Quarantine Live: D-Nice with Special Guests Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

8. Janelle James

2023 Writers Guild Awards West Coast Ceremony - Inside Source:Getty

Essence Festival 2023 will be hosted by Deon Cole, Affion Crockett, Spice Adams, and Janelle James!

9. DJ Clark Kent

The Apollo Presents CQ3 The Harlem Renaissance With DJ D-Nice Source:Getty

The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!

10. Kid Capri

2023 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals Source:Getty

The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!

11. Spinderella

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

The guest DJs at Essence Festival 2023 include DJ Clark Kent, Kid Capri, and Spinderella!

12. WizKid

Wizkid Event At Sei Less Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

13. Monica

Atlanta R&B Music Experience Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

14. Coco Jones

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

15. Kizz Daniel

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar - FIFA Fan Festival Source:Getty

Musical performers include WizKid, Monica, Coco Jones, Kizz Daniel, and more!

