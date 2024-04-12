Listen Live
Lay it Down: Top 8 Features from Lloyd

Published on April 12, 2024

Pain Is Love Tour - Los Angeles, CA

As we are weeks out from RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event.

One of the acts of the show includes the generational talent, Lloyd. Mr. Polite has been laying it down for listeners for over 15 years. Emerging in the early 2000s, Lloyd made a name for himself with hit singles like “Southside” featuring Ashanti and “You” featuring Lil Wayne. His debut album, Southside, established Lloyd as a rising star in R&B. WIth his latest studio album ‘Tru’ couple with his hits from hit debut album, Lloyd transcendent talent has proved his versatility and longevity in his artistry, remaining relevant for over a decade span.

Aside from being a successful solo act, Lloyd’s smooth voice and talent for blending various urban music styles lead to him being a focal featured artist when looking to produce a hit record. Lloyd’s ability to produce falsetto vocals, coupled with romantic lyrics allowed him to be a fixture in the RNB scene for years to come. Our team at RNB Philly put together a list of our favorite features from Lloyd.

Check out The Top 8 Features from Lloyd below!

1. Big K.R.I.T. – 1999 ft. Lloyd

2. Wale – “Sabotage” ft. Lloyd

3. Ja Rule – Caught Up (Official Music Video) ft. Lloyd

4. Dem Franchize Boyz “Turn Heads” featuring Lloyd

5. Feel It (feat. Rich Homie Quan, Lloyd)

6. Any Girl by Lloyd Banks Ft. Lloyd

7. Nipsey Hussle – Feelin’ Myself (Explicit) ft. Lloyd

8. Young Money – Bed Rock (Official Music Video)

