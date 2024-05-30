Listen Live
Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead [Video]

Published on May 30, 2024

Twin fire engines on scene

Source: Jesse Koering / Getty

Massive Explosion In Ohio Bank, 1 Dead

A massive explosion at an Ohio bank has left seven people injured and one person dead.

The explosion happened Tuesday at Chase Bank in Youngstown, Ohio. Investigators are still searching for the cause of the blast, though initial reports indicate it could be the result of a gas leak.

The unidentified casualty was a 27-year-old man who worked at the bank. His name has yet to be released. The seven injured victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them is listed as being in critical condition.

From WKYC:

Chase Bank provided the following statement in response to the news: “The JPMorgan Chase family mourns the loss of our colleague. Our hearts go out to their family as well as our injured employees, their families and others affected by this tragedy. We will continue to work with local officials to support them.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

