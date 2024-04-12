Megan Thee Stallion Bares All Literally & Figuratively For Women’s Health’s “Body Issue”

CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion is in her rebirth phase, and to celebrate, she bared all on the cover of Women’s Health magazine and left us all collectively saying, D A M N.

Showing off her finely tuned physic, Megan Thee Stallion graced the cover of Women’s Health’s “The Body Issue.” The senses tantalizing cover debuted on Wednesday, Apr. 10, and, as expected, set social media timelines ablaze.

On the cover, Megan Thee Stallion stuns in the suit she was born in, with wavy jet-black hair and her leg ideally in place to keep things tasteful.

In the post on Instagram showing off the cover, Women’s Health wrote in the caption:

“Megan @theestallion has changed She’s a new woman—in both mind and body—thanks to a period of transformation, which included learning how to become the ultimate hype woman for herself. Now, with her third album on the way, hip-hop’s it girl is in her strongest era yet. “I want to see myself grow and be better than I am right now,” she tells WH. “And I will. I know I will.”

As for the cover story, the Houston rapper touched on her new approach to her health, revealing she has ditched brown liquor and other sugary drinks. Still, if she does consume alcohol, it’s only tequila and drinking a gallon of water daily.

The 29-year-old Hip-Hop star also touched on her healthy eating habits, including pan-seared salmon for lunch. For dinner, she enjoys potatoes, cod, and sea bass, while if she feels the need to snack on something, cucumber slices with salt and pepper and cherry tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette dressing are her go-to snacks.

Combine that with her new workout routine, and you will get the Thee Stallion you see today.

Megan Thee Stallion Touches On Her Mental Health Challenges

Of course, Megan Thee Stallion also touched on her mental health, which she also worked hard on improving following the tumultuous months after Tory Lanez shot her in the foot.

The “Hiss” rapper credited her therapist for helping her achieve mental clarity. She also admits how challenging at times dealing with her mental health was.

“A lot of people didn’t treat me like I was human for a long time,” Thee Stallion said. “I feel like everybody was always used to me being the fun and happy party girl. I watched people build me up, tear me down, and be confused about their expectations of me. As a Black woman, as a darker Black woman, I also feel like people expect me to take the punches, take the beating, take the lashings, and handle it with grace. But I’m human.”

We love this version of Megan Thee Stallion.

You can see more photos from the cover spread in the gallery below.

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All Literally & Figuratively For Women’s Health’s “Body Issue” was originally published on hiphopwired.com