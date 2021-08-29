Moneybagg Yo Salutes Jailed Rapper Pooh Sheisty During Z107.9 Summer Jam Set

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After a year stuck indoors,was ready for something big. And what better way to close out Summer 2021 than with one of the biggest events the city has seen in quite some time.

Z107.9‘s Summer Jam went down last night (August 27) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Presented by Major Harrison, CEO of MH3 Cars, the star-studded headline featured performances by Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Jeezy, Icewear Vezzo, Doe Boy & Erica Banks.

Moneybagg was one of the most anticipated performers of the night and the packed crowd wasted no time in showing Yo love as he took the stage and perform a series of hits that included his high-energy street anthem, “Time Today.”

Of course, it was only right that Moneybagg took a moment to show love to his friend and music peer, Pooh Sheisty. Shortly after gaining attention for his breakout hit, “Back In Blood,” Sheisty found himself at the center of a series of legal situations that now threaten to shorten his time as a free man.

The 21-year-old rapper remains behind bars inside Florida’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, but that doesn’t mean he’s been forgotten by the streets: The Land joined together to call for Pooh Sheisty’s freedom during Moneybagg Yo’s Summer Jam performance.

Check out photos from Moneybagg’s performance in the gallery below.

