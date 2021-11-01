HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Monster’s Ball: See What Your Favorite Celebs Wore For Halloween

Monster's Ball

The cool thing about Halloween is that you get to be someone completely different. And no matter how bizarre, it’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, the more outrageous the look, the more it tends to connect with onlookers. Of course, celebs aren’t gonna miss out on a good costume, and while there were many cool looks this spooky season, we’d like to share a few that truly stood out.

So, for the young and young at heart, here are our favorites that hit the web. Did you dress up for Halloween? If not, don’t worry, there’s plenty of time to find inspiration for next year’s ghoulish gear.

1. Rihanna As Rapper Gunna

2. Nas As Scarface

3. Doja Cat As Cynthia From ‘Rugrats’

4. Megan Thee Stallion as Pinhead from ‘Hellraiser’

5. Chloe Bailey As Betty Boop

6. Ciara Killed The TLC Look!

7. LeBron James As Freddy!

8. Drake Celebrated Halloween Dressed As His Dad

9. Check Out The Weeknd As Don Corleone

10. Lizzo As Yoda From ‘Star Wars’

11. Janelle Monae As The Grinch

12. Lil Nas X As ‘Harry Potter’ Villian Lord Voldemort

13. Cardi B As ‘Addams Family’ Matriarch Morticia Addams

14. Offset Went As Music Legend Rick James

15. Russell Westbrook As Horror Icon Chucky

16. John Legend & Family Went As The Addams!!

17. Saweetie With The Halle Berry Approved Catwoman Costume

