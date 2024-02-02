CLOSE

Mr. Officials Reveals Staggering Cost Of Takeoff Wax Figure

Mr. Officials, the talented artist from Ohio, has gone viral again. This time for his take on the first-ever wax figure for late rapper Takeoff.

After seven months of construction that included countless hours of manual labor, thoughtful planning, and expensive wardrobe purchases, Mr. Officials has completed what he claims to be his final wax replica of a known superstar.

Officials first went viral in late 2022 for his work on a wax figure of Nipsey Hussle. This time around he’s chosen to honor Takeoff, in what Officials states as essentially a spiritual calling from God.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

“God was using the life and legacy of the late rapper Takeoff,” Officials comments in the viral reveal. “To let me know that he has not forgotten about me.”

According to Officials, he’s closing his business after three years. He also says that he may be homeless and even carless soon.

But he isn’t asking anyone for sympathy. “My gift will make room for me because it always has,” he said.

Mr. Officials stopped by Radio-One Cleveland on Thursday and did interviews with WZAK’s The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star, and Z1079’s Micah Dixon. He spoke candidly about his journey as an artist. He also revealed just how expensive this type of art can be, especially if the design is requested for someone who isn’t famous.

For the Takeoff wax figure alone Mr. Officials says that the entire process cost upwards of $100,000.

Check out the full interview between Mr. Officials and Micah Dixon below. Then also scroll to see behind-the-scenes footage of Officials in the Z1079 studio, the viral clip of his brilliant Takeoff wax figure, and a former interview he did with Ro Digga and DJ Ryan Wolf on Z1079’s The Day Party in 2022.

Mr. Officials Reveals Staggering Cost Of Takeoff Wax Figure was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com