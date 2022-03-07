New Edition Shuts Cleveland Down on ‘The Culture’ Tour With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

It’s time to dig into the back of those closets and dust off those outfits you haven’t worn in two years because concert season in Cleveland is officially upon us!
On Friday (March 4th) The ‘Culture Tour’ with New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci pulled up to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The arena was packed full. The vibe was immaculate. The outfits were on point! And the music, as you could’ve guessed, did not disappoint.
Keep an eye on the website! It’s just the tip of the iceberg for big-time music acts in The Land over these next few months. Trust us, you don’t want to miss anything!
1. Uncle Charlie, New Edition and More Were Cuttin Up With the Crowd All Night Long
In between songs Charlie Wilson got to dropping jokes with the audience!
2. New Edition Brings the House DownSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Fans waited hours to see New Edition together in The Land… they did not dissapoint!
3. Jodeci Sung it Sweet in Their All Black OutfitsSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Jodeci had the ladies going crazy!
4. Ralph Transvant and the Dancers Were Spicy in All RedSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
There wasn’t a smoother moment in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse all night!
5. Ralph With a Smooth SoloSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Ralph wasn’t playin with anybody at The Culture Tour!
6. Charlie Wilson and His AngelsSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Charlie Wilson had a few outfit changes but this moment was legendary!
7. Charlie Wilson With the Crowd ControlSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Who do you want to see back in Cleveland?
8. Last Name CharlieSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
You already know what his first name is!
9. Charlie Wilson’s Outfit was LitSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Name a flyer outfit at The Culture Tour in Cleveland!
10. Sax Player in Charlie Wilson’s Band Getting DownSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Clap two times if you missed seeing live music in Cleveland!
11. Charlie Wilson and K-Ci HaleySource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Legendary.
12. K-Ci Haley Bringing Good VibesSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
K-Ci Haley did not come to Cleveland to play games!
13. JodeciSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
When’s that last time you saw Jodeci perform in downtown Cleveland?
14. JodeciSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Where were you the first time you heard Jodeci sing?
15. K-Ci Haley Feeling GoodSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
If you were in the building for The Culture Tour, what was your favorite moment?
16. New Edition had Everyone on Their FeetSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
After hours of good vibes, New Edition came out and turned it up a notch!
17. Ronnie Devoe of New Edition Doing it Right for the LadiesSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Who was your favorite performance at The Culture Tour?
18. Bobby Brown Came Through, TooSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Did we forget to mention that Bobby Brown pulled up, as well!?
19. Mike Bivins Takes Center StageSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
Admit it fellas. You want that jacket, don’t you?
20. New Edition Shows The Land Mad LoveSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
How fly is this picture?
21. New Edition Closes the ShowSource:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography
The Culture Tour Cleveland featured New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci. Hosted by Sam Sylk culture tour new edition charlie wilson jodeci