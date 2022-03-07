New Edition Shuts Cleveland Down on ‘The Culture’ Tour With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It’s time to dig into the back of those closets and dust off those outfits you haven’t worn in two years because concert season in Cleveland is officially upon us!

On Friday (March 4th) The ‘Culture Tour’ with New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci pulled up to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The arena was packed full. The vibe was immaculate. The outfits were on point! And the music, as you could’ve guessed, did not disappoint.

Keep an eye on the website! It’s just the tip of the iceberg for big-time music acts in The Land over these next few months. Trust us, you don’t want to miss anything!