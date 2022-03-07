New Edition Shuts Cleveland Down on 'The Culture' Tour With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci
New Edition Shuts Cleveland Down on ‘The Culture’ Tour With Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

It’s time to dig into the back of those closets and dust off those outfits you haven’t worn in two years because concert season in Cleveland is officially upon us!

On Friday (March 4th) The ‘Culture Tour’ with New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci pulled up to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The arena was packed full. The vibe was immaculate. The outfits were on point! And the music, as you could’ve guessed, did not disappoint.

Keep an eye on the website! It’s just the tip of the iceberg for big-time music acts in The Land over these next few months. Trust us, you don’t want to miss anything!

1. Uncle Charlie, New Edition and More Were Cuttin Up With the Crowd All Night Long

In between songs Charlie Wilson got to dropping jokes with the audience!

2. New Edition Brings the House Down

New Edition Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Fans waited hours to see New Edition together in The Land… they did not dissapoint!

3. Jodeci Sung it Sweet in Their All Black Outfits

Jodeci Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Jodeci had the ladies going crazy!

4. Ralph Transvant and the Dancers Were Spicy in All Red

Ralph Transvant of New Edition Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

There wasn’t a smoother moment in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse all night! 

5. Ralph With a Smooth Solo

Ralph Transvant of New Edition Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Ralph wasn’t playin with anybody at The Culture Tour!

6. Charlie Wilson and His Angels

Charlie Wilson Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Charlie Wilson had a few outfit changes but this moment was legendary!

7. Charlie Wilson With the Crowd Control

Charlie Wilson Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Who do you want to see back in Cleveland?

8. Last Name Charlie

Charlie Wilson Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

You already know what his first name is!

9. Charlie Wilson’s Outfit was Lit

Charlie Wilson Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Name a flyer outfit at The Culture Tour in Cleveland!

10. Sax Player in Charlie Wilson’s Band Getting Down

Sax player in Charlie's band Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Clap two times if you missed seeing live music in Cleveland!

11. Charlie Wilson and K-Ci Haley

Charlie Wilson and K-Ci Haley Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Legendary. 

12. K-Ci Haley Bringing Good Vibes

K-Ci Haley Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

K-Ci Haley did not come to Cleveland to play games!

13. Jodeci

Jodeci Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

When’s that last time you saw Jodeci perform in downtown Cleveland?

14. Jodeci

Jodeci Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Where were you the first time you heard Jodeci sing?

15. K-Ci Haley Feeling Good

K-Ci Haley Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

If you were in the building for The Culture Tour, what was your favorite moment?

16. New Edition had Everyone on Their Feet

New Edtion Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

After hours of good vibes, New Edition came out and turned it up a notch!

17. Ronnie Devoe of New Edition Doing it Right for the Ladies

Ronnie Devoe of New Edition Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Who was your favorite performance at The Culture Tour? 

18. Bobby Brown Came Through, Too

Bobby Brown Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Did we forget to mention that Bobby Brown pulled up, as well!?

19. Mike Bivins Takes Center Stage

Mike Bivins Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

Admit it fellas. You want that jacket, don’t you?

20. New Edition Shows The Land Mad Love

New Edition Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

How fly is this picture?

21. New Edition Closes the Show

New Edition Source:Damion Maxwell of LifeScapes Photography

The Culture Tour Cleveland featured New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci. Hosted by Sam Sylk culture tour new edition charlie wilson jodeci

