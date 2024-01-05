New Year, Same Boosie BadAzz: Alleged Homophobe Dragged On X After Ridiculous Take On ‘The Color Purple’

CLOSE

Boosie BadAzz is keeping that same alleged homophobic energy for 2024.

Spotted on HipHopDX, Boosie BadAzz is kicking off the new year with his signature heada**ery. The Louisiana rapper’s latest ridiculousness comes after leaving the movie theater after viewing The Color Purple.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the “Wipe Me Down” crafter expressed his disappointment with the movie, which takes its cues from both Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book and the hit Broadway play because, in his eyes, “it seemed gay,” and was pushing an agenda.

The post read:

“I HAD TO WALK OUT THIS COLOR PURPLE MOVIE ( N TWO OTHER OLDER COUPLES WALKED OUT ALSO.),” he wrote. “BECAUSE I HAD MY LITTLE GIRLS WITH ME N IT SEEMED LIKE A [GAY] LOVE STORY.

“GOOD ACTING BUT WHOEVER WROTE THE SCRIPT IS PUSHING THE NARRATIVE HARD AS A PARENT I WILL NOT LET MY LITTLE GIRL WATCH THIS FILM.”

You Can Count On Social Media To Always Check Boosie

Boosie’s post immediately came under scrutiny, and it was all well deserved. It confirmed that Mr. BadAzz didn’t read the book or see the 1985 film because what he witnessed in Blitz Bazawule’s reimagining of The Color Purple is nothing new, and everyone on X let him know.

Fans checked the rapper for his penchant for being homophobic and at the same time being a walking contradiction by reminding him of his lyrics from the song “Do The Most” where he rapped “Two redbones kissing in the backseat. I like girls who like girls that attract me.”

That’s not the same case regarding the Black women he saw on screen in the Oprah-produced film.

“But I’d be ok if you were in the mix of the two ladies? You’ve done way worse and said even more disrespectful things in your music than what that movie included,” one X user said. “It’s 2024, find some common sense.”

Others were quick to remind him that he has a gay daughter while pointing out his lack of knowledge of the source material.

“U clearly never seen the first one either, AND u got a gay daughter. This tweet all over the place!,” another post read.

Not one lie detected in either post.

Boosie BadAzz is firmly stuck in his ignorant ways.

You can see more reactions to his dumb take in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty

