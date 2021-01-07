Oh Shad: Twitter Is Clowning Bow Wow After He Shared A Video of Himself Stunting On A Tiny Boat

New year, more Bow Wow jokes.
Shad Moss’s rap moniker is currently trending on Twitter after a video of himself on a small ass boat stunting alongside his homie, and plenty of eye candy hit timelines. Oh, and let’s not forget, he is doing this in the middle of a pandemic by the way.
In the video initially shared by the artist formally known as Lil Bow Wow, the rapper wrote in the caption for the Instagram post, “How can i not smile everyday!”
The Shaderoom got their hand on the clip and shared it with the caption, “Meanwhile, Bow’s living his best life.”
Ummmmm okay.
Twitter immediately began to fry “retired” rapper, specifically for his toy boat and choice of women filling up the pint-sized “yacht.” Bullying eventually worked, and Bow Wow brought back the #BowWowChallenge and shared another video of himself partying on a bigger boat with the same women with the caption “I thought i was Will Smith for a second.”
I thought i was Will Smith for a second pic.twitter.com/H6rAPjeLEn
— Bow Wow (@smoss) January 6, 2021
A Twitter user wrote, “Bow wow had these females on a titanic life boat,” another user replied to that tweet by sharing a photoshopped photo of Bow Wow and his friends in a blowup pool float that looks like a pirate ship.
— That's So Not Close Enough to Being Raven (@Client_Notes) January 7, 2021
The internet can be a ruthless place. Bow Wow is just out here trying to live life and spend his stimulus money in peace. We hope each and everyone got tested for COVID-19.
You can peep the rest of the hilarious reactions in the gallery below.
1. LOL
Bow Wow was harlem shaking and almost flipped his boat pic.twitter.com/3DJAhLtGFz— Black Adam (@AD_Renaissance) January 7, 2021
2. Yup
bow wow pulled up in the S.S. minow from gilligans island pic.twitter.com/ISZDfKAfLv— Pooh not Shiesty (@OGPO0H) January 7, 2021
3. No lies detected.
Bow wow got 13 women on a rescue boat mid pandemic— . (@willmarie_s) January 7, 2021
4. LOL
Not Bow Wow trendin for havin 13 women on a sailboat in the middle of a panny in the middle of a civvy when people have no stimmy— LEED (@LEEDISAGOD) January 7, 2021
5.
Bow Wow just saved these kids from drowning. pic.twitter.com/ntEMuJnMnl— That's So Not Close Enough to Being Raven (@Client_Notes) January 7, 2021
6. It worked
Y’all done bullied Bow Wow into getting a bigger boat. pic.twitter.com/bk65jKxeXv— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) January 7, 2021
7. Sis said no sir.
Bow Wow got them girls on a boat the size of a Fiat. They hit a manatee and the whole shit gone capsize.— Vandercunt (@robinwannabefly) January 7, 2021
8. Salute to him for giving us a reason to laugh
One thing I can say about Bow Wow is that he's always the comic relief during a very chaotic time.— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 7, 2021
Look at him go. lol pic.twitter.com/FiLIPkyFUM
9. OH MY GOD LOL
Bow Wow got 7 women on a boat made for catching brim and bluegill. That ain't safe— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) January 7, 2021
10.
This why Bow Wow always take Ls on social media lol pic.twitter.com/D2aPa0l42C— Cali Bud 🏝😎 (@OD_3000) January 7, 2021
11.
Bow wow really knows how to use his angles bruh... pic.twitter.com/Iq0qd7GZkB— jolu (@DirtyQtip_) January 7, 2021
12.
Looks like Bow Wow got his stimulus check pic.twitter.com/j6rXtqH2Tq— Chandler Joshua (@ch4ndl3r_j0shu4) January 7, 2021
13.
Bow Wow said, “Everybody in. Let’s go.” pic.twitter.com/6vC76pDcqc— Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) January 7, 2021
14.
Nah we love bow wow we shade the fuck out of Shad Moss 😭 https://t.co/kViFTIwKeA— The 3rd Hokage (@_crewelove) January 7, 2021
15.
Bow Wow got his stimmy https://t.co/eMlRyWkyen— Openly Black (@Vell_Walker) January 7, 2021