Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft
The first overall picks in the NFL draft hold a prestigious position in football history.
Schools like Notre Dame, USC, Oklahoma, and Georgia have produced 5 first overall picks each,
Notable selections that you can expect to see on our list below are Joe Burrow from LSU, Baker Mayfield from Oklahoma, Myles Garrett from Texas A&M and many more,
The two most coveted positions by plers that have been chosen number one overall has been quarterback and defensive end.
Take a look below at Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft!
The post Past Number One Overall Picks In The NFL Draft appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
1. Bryce Young | 2023 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Carolina Panthers
College: Alabama
2. Travon Walker | 2022 | DESource:Getty
Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars
College: Georgia
3. Trevor Lawrence | 2021 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars
College: Clemson
4. Joe Burrow | 2020 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
College: LSU
5. Kyler Murray | 2019 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Arizona Cardinals
College: Oklahoma
6. Baker Mayfield | 2018 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
College: Oklahoma
7. Myles Garrett | 2017 | DESource:Getty
Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
College: Texas A&M
8. Jared Goff | 2016 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Los Angeles Rams
College: California
9. Jameis WInston | 2015 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
College: Florida St.
10. Jadeveon Clowney | 2014 | DESource:Getty
Drafted by: Houston Texans
College: South Carolina
11. Eric Fisher | 2013 | OTSource:Getty
Drafted by: Kansas City Chiefs
College: Central Michigan
12. Andrew Luck | 2012 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts
College: Stanford
13. Cam Newton | 2011 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Carolina Panthers
College: Auburn
14. Sam Bradford | 2010 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: St. Louis Rams
College: Oklahoma
15. Matthew Stafford | 2009 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Detroit Lions
College: Georgia
16. Jake Long | 2008 | OTSource:Getty
Drafted by: Miami Dolphins
College: Michigan
17. JaMarcus Russell | 2007 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Oakland Raiders
College: LSU
18. Mario Williams | 2006 | DESource:Getty
Drafted by: Houston Texans
College: NC State
19. Alex Smith | 2005 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers
College: Utah
20. Eli manning | 2004 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: San Diego Chargers
College: Ole Miss
21. Carson Palmer | 2003 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals
College: USC
22. David Carr | 2002 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Houston Texans
College: Fresno State
23. Michael VIck | 2001 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Atlanta Falcons
College: Virginia Tech
24. Courtney Brown | 2000 | DESource:Getty
Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
College: Penn State
25. Tim Couch | 1999 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Cleveland Browns
College: Kentucky
26. Peyton Manning | 1998 | QBSource:Getty
Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts
College: Tennessee
