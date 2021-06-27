Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

It’s culture’s biggest night. Black Hollywood is in the building for the 2021 BET Awards, bringing the fashion and music moments we love!
Before the show began, celebrities like The City Girls, Zendaya, Ciara and Ashanti were already trending for their fashion. Cardi B revealed her baby bump in a bejeweled body suit. Cardi was styled by Kollin Carter, of course. Host Taraji P. Henson transitioned through a dozen fabulous looks as she paid tribute to female entertainers on the show.
Zendaya paid homage to Beyonce wearing a vintage Versace gown Bey famously wore in her Crazy In Love video. “Paying homage to the Queen Beyoncé wearing @versace SS2003 ….. get you a stylist with a ARCHIVE!!!!” her stylist and image architect Law Roach wrote on Instagram. And Issa Rae made a statement in Balmain.
Keep scrolling for the best looks from the star-studded evening.
1. The City GirlsSource:Getty
The City Girls stepped onto the BET Awards red carpet in sequin looks that sent them straight to the Twitter trending topic list.
2. Andra DaySource:Getty
Andra Day Gave us flowy vibes on the 2021 BET Awards in a layered pink and orange gown.
3. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty
“Respect” actress Jennifer Hudson stepped out for award season and she came to make a statement in this bold black number by Dolce & Gabbana.
4. Lil’ KimSource:Getty
Lil’ Kim attended the BET Awards draped in beads and strappy sandals that stretched to her inner thigh.
5. Issa RaeSource:Getty
Issa Rae gave us a white moment in this Statement blazer dress from Balmain.
6. Megan Thee StallionSource:Getty
Megan Thee Stallion gave us body-ody-ody in a goddess look with jewels.
7. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara showed off her her recent 30 pound weight loss in a sparkling jumpsuit and boots by Alexanre Vauthier.
8. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X served two looks at the 2021 BET Awards.
9. Marsai MartinSource:Getty
Marsai Martin brought the melanin and a pop of color to the BET Awards with this colorful pairing.
10. Sevyn StreeterSource:Getty
Sevyn Streeter gave us body-ody in this golden custom dress by Deonte Nash that shows off her toned physique.
11. Coi LeraySource:Getty
Coi Leray stayed true to her signature sexy tomboy swag and rocked a bralet and baggy cargo pants.
12. Ebony ObsidianSource:Getty
‘Sisters’ star Ebony Obsidian gave us body and big hair in this sexy gown that shows off her incredible figure.
13. H.E.RSource:Getty
With a new album “Back Of My Mind,” and several BET nominations H.E.R has a lot to celebrate. The popular artist took to the red carpet in a black blazer and sheer pants.
14. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X took a page out of Billy Porter’s fashion book and gave us a moment we’ll be talking about all week. The ‘Montero’ pop star donned an Andrea Grossi gown with exposed pecs.
15. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson looked radiant in a sheer Versace corset gown with thigh high split. Henson was styled by Jason Bolden and her silky sleek tresses were laid by Tym Wallace.
16. Ari LennoxSource:Getty
Soul songstress Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a white cutout gown with high split by Bishme Cromartie.
17. Summer WalkerSource:Getty
New mom Summer Walker is showing off her post-pregnancy body in a hip-hugging ruched gown.
18. Flo MilliSource:Getty
On the rise rapper Flo Milli set the red carpet ablaze in this see-through chain dress by Natalia Fedner and long flowing locks.
19. Eva Marcille and Michael SterlingSource:Getty
“Confidence” issue cover star Eva Marcille and hubby Michael Sterling served Black love on the red carpet.