Sistas Of The Century: Black Women Who’ve Dominated Every Year In The New Millennium

Happy International Women’s Day!

It is without any question or debate to say that the world would be nothing without women — they literally give life to human civilization every single day! However, outside of the obvious biological need for women, their countless contributions to society as a whole is a reason why they’ll always be referred to as The Divine Feminine.

Don’t even get us started when it comes to the strong, resilient and always entertaining Black women of the world!


 

 

To understand the allure and appeal of Black women entirely is to truly experience love on a core level. Whether forming alliances that will assure the safety for generations of women to come, or simply being the backbone of a powerful Black man at the forefront — looking at you, Mr. and Mrs. Obama! — you can always find a sister somewhere showing off every bit of that “Black girl magic” that we’ve come to understand as their innate superpowers.

Over time, we’ve witnessed many Black women in the public eye set prominent examples of greatness for the masses to follow. From chart-topping music divas and Hollywood movie sirens, to political leaders and world renowned athletes, this millennium has certainly seen its fair share of ladies representing in full color for our culture.

Ladies, we salute you, honor you and cherish all of you for keeping the world inspired in your own individual ways. When it’s all said and done, every day is a day to celebrate women!

To celebrate International Women’s Day in our own special way, we highlighted the pioneering Black women that shaped pop culture since the strike of Y2K. Be sure to give love to a woman in your own life today as well:

 

1. 2000: Aaliyah

2000: Aaliyah Source:Getty

2. 2001: Janet Jackson

2001: Janet Jackson Source:Getty

3. 2002: Halle Berry

2002: Halle Berry Source:Getty

4. 2003: Beyoncé

2003: Beyoncé Source:Getty

5. 2004: Condoleezza Rice

2004: Condoleezza Rice Source:Getty

6. 2005: Shonda Rhimes

2005: Shonda Rhimes Source:Getty

7. 2006: Queen Latifah

2006: Queen Latifah Source:Getty

8. 2007: Rihanna

2007: Rihanna Source:Getty

9. 2008: Serena Williams

2008: Serena Williams Source:Getty

10. 2009: Michelle Obama

2009: Michelle Obama Source:Getty

11. 2010: Allyson Felix

2010: Allyson Felix Source:Getty

12. 2011: Oprah Winfrey

2011: Oprah Winfrey Source:Getty

13. 2012: Gabby Douglas

2012: Gabby Douglas Source:Getty

14. 2013: Simone Biles

2013: Simone Biles Source:Getty

15. 2014: Viola Davis

2014: Viola Davis Source:Getty

16. 2015: Taraji P. Henson

2015: Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty

17. 2016: Issa Rae

2016: Issa Rae Source:Getty

18. 2017: Tarana Burke

2017: Tarana Burke Source:Getty

19. 2018: Naomi Osaka

2018: Naomi Osaka Source:Getty

20. 2019: Lizzo

2019: Lizzo Source:Getty

21. 2020: Vice President Kamala Harris

2020: Vice President Kamala Harris Source:Getty

22. 2021: Quinta Brunson

2021: Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

23. 2022: Ketanji Brown Jackson

2022: Ketanji Brown Jackson Source:Getty

24. 2023: SZA

2023: SZA Source:Getty
