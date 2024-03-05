Listen Live
SMH: AI Generator Turned These Rappers White [Photos]

Published on March 5, 2024

These AI science experiments are getting out of hand. A TikTok account recently went viral after posting a series of our favorite rappers if they were white. In this day and age of AI, this stuff is getting scary. Hip-hop legends like Tupac, Lil Wayne, Biggie, & more were put through the Ai generator. Shoot, they even got Jay-Z looking like Homer Simpson.

Check out all these crazy AI photos of our legendary black rappers, turned white below.

 

SMH: AI Generator Turned These Rappers White [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Snoop Dogg

2. Tupac

3. Lil Wayne

4. Jay-Z

5. Kanye West

