CLOSE

STARZ Picks Up Ray Jr’s ‘Only Child’, featuring Troy Brookings, Jayda Cheaves, Harmony Pinkston & Natalie Rivera

East Cleveland’s own Ray Jr has just notched another win in the film industry.

Ray Jr’s latest movie Only Child has been picked up by cable giant STARZ. It was a major move and key victory for all the Cleveland talent that helped bring this story to the big screen!

“That’s really a blessing, coming from where we’re from” – Ray JR on STARZ picking up his third project

The heartwarming film Only Child tells the story of a young lady who connects with her biological father after a devasting accident. Keep scrolling to check out the official trailer.

In an exclusive interview with Z1079, Ray Jr exclaimed, “I love how STARZ helps, trying to build and break new actresses and actors.” He continued, “This is the third film from me that they’ve picked up and licensed. That’s really a blessing coming from where we’re from. I just want my cast to take full advantage of it.”

Only Child stars Harmony Pinkston, Natalie Rivera, and Janea Black. It also features Troy Brookins, Jayda Cheaves, Chino Braxton, and James McBryde.

In a previous post, we introduced everyone to the leading ladies of Only Child. If you’d like to meet them CLICK HERE.

When we asked Ray about the next big project he was working on, he simply smiled and said, “You’ll see soon.”

Check out the official Only Child trailer below! Stay tuned for what’s next with Ray Jr and all of his upcoming projects!

STARZ Picks Up Ray Jr’s ‘Only Child’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com