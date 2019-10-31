CLOSE
Trey Songz Spotted With Jordyn Woods In Megan Thee Stallion’s IG Story, Twitter Suspects Shenanigans

Posted October 31, 2019

Kevin Hart Birthday at Drais

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN


It’s getting spooky out here in the Internet streets for Trey Songz, this after the R&B singer was seen on Megan Thee Stallion‘s Instagram story page. What made the moment interesting was Trigga Trey was laying on what appeared to be a bed while Jordyn Woods was scantily clad in what appeared to be a pre-Halloween party outfit.

As shared by The Neighbor Hood Talk‘s Twitter account, the IG story features Woods in a revealing lace and leather combo while sipping from a bottle. The clip has Megan egging Woods on in taking a shot from the bottle while Trey Songz, lounging and looking on with a cigarette cocked behind his ear.

What this all means isn’t known at the moment but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from throwing out all kinds of wild allegations,  including Trigga chopping down Woods and Thee Stallion, to ladies lusting over the singer.

We’ve got the reactions below.

Photo: WENN

Trey Songz Spotted With Jordyn Woods In Megan Thee Stallion’s IG Story, Twitter Suspects Shenanigans  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

