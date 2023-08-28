93.1 WZAK
Viral Thread: Fans Share Funniest Reality TV Moments On Twitter

Published on August 28, 2023

VH1 Big in '06 - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Reality television has become one of America’s most beloved genres. With the impending writer’s strike, fans are forced to relive their favorite TV moments. Many of these moments stem from their most beloved reality TV shows. Check out fan-favorite funniest reality TV clips inside.

A new trend started on Twitter after one fan asked social media users to quote their tweet with the funniest Reality tv show moment they have ever watched. This tweet has been quoted over 3300 times and reposted 800 times since it was posted on Aug. 23.

Twitter user, @NATERERUN, posted the tweet saying, “quote with the funniest Reality tv show moment you’ve ever watched.” Countless fans quoted with moments from popular reality shows throughout the years from the legendary Lifetime reality series “Dance Moms,” Oprah’s talk show where she comments on her producer’s “bad weave,” and the iconic moments shared between the women on VH1’s “Basketball Wives.”

The list goes on an on with some of the most ridiculous reality show moments ever. Fans recalled the hilarious VH1 “Flavor of Love” and “I Love New York” run, where contestants lived together under one roof to compete for Flavor Flav and eventually, Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s love and affection.

The viral thread took us back to the reality TV that laid the foundation for how wild and crazy reality TV has become. Now, shows like Zeus’ “Joseline’s Cabaret” exist to give fans the entertainment they desire.

Go down memory lane with some of the funniest reality TV moments according to a few Twitter fans.

Check out our favorites below:

1. Now, Oprah

Source:ivourth

2. American Idol Is Classic

Source:Homiekage

3. Evelyn! What Did Tami Do?

Source:IMNOTKASZMYR

4. There Would Be No Zeus Without Ray J & His Hat

Source:RobertMoyoJr

5. Tamar Is A Mess

Source:LowDownDirtyDev

6. The Kardashian’s Like To Tussle

Source:xborisr

7. Nene Leakes Forever

Source:MrArmani__

8. Safaree CTFU

Source:SomaKazima

9. MESSY

Source:tee_danja

10. Never Not Funny

Source:Coolness941

11. OMG

Source:honey___bee____

12. Read ‘Em & Weep

Source:hugeasmammoth_

13. “I’m Mixed”

Source:Tea_witdre

14. Hottie’s Chicken <

Source:notgwendalupe

15. Phaedra Just Lyin’ Unprovoked

Source:PettyLupone

