Where The Money Resides: Don Lemon Agrees to $24 Million Separation Agreement With CNN

now that he has agreed to a lucrative separation deal.

Scourses told TheWrap that Lemon’s separation agreement with CNN will put approximately $24.5 million in his pocket, which would compensate him in full per his final contract, which extended 3.5 years from the time he was fired in April of last year.

You might remember that Lemon was surprisingly fired by CNN after his ill-advised remarks regarding South Carolina senator and GOP presidential candidate Nikky Haley.

“Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry,” Lemon said at the time, adding that he was “uncomfortable” with the age discussion.

“When a woman is considered to be in her prime—in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s,” he continued.

Yeah, that was sexist and certainly offensive, even if it was a remark about an apologist for white nationalism who has devoted much of her platform to denying that America is a racist country despite all the factual evidence to the contrary. Plus, she’s even gone as far as to claim that the killings of nine Black people in a Black church by white supremacist Dylann Roof weren’t racist.

Meanwhile, things appear to be looking up for Lemon, who is launching a new show on X on March 11, called The Don Lemon Show.

Following the news about the separation agreement, he tweeted the question, “Why are people I haven’t heard from in years saying hey to me this morning and calling me big head?”

Anyway, after Lemon’s good news hit the interwebs, the fine folks on X shared their thoughts. Here are some of the best reactions.

