Which NFL Player Has the Most Super Bowl Appearances
The Super Bowl is the ultimate stage in professional football, a spotlight that only the best of the best earn the privilege of stepping onto.
Among these elite athletes, one stands above the rest with the most Super Bowl appearances, cementing their status as a true legend of the game.
To reach this pinnacle more often than anyone else in history takes more than just raw talent.
It requires leadership, a tireless work ethic, and an unwavering commitment to perfecting every facet of one’s craft.
The NFL’s greatest players don’t merely rise to the occasion when the lights are brightest, they create the moments that define the sport itself.
They don’t just play the game; they shape its legacy.
What sets these players apart is their ability to meet and surpass the demands of the most competitive environment in sports.
They’re leaders on and off the field, the kind of teammates who lift everyone around them to new heights.
Their preparation is meticulous, their focus unshakable, and their ability to adapt is second to none.
Year after year, opponents know what’s coming, and yet, these players always delivered.
Legends aren’t made by chance; they are forged by consistency, perseverance, and an unrelenting desire to be the best.
Take a look below at Which NFL Player Has the Most Super Bowl Appearances.
1. Tom Brady – 10 Appearances
Tom Brady made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
- 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
- 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
- 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
- 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
- 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
- 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
- 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
- 2020 (Super Bowl LV)
2. Stephen Gostkowski – 6 Appearances
Stephen Gostkowski made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
- 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
- 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
- 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
- 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
3. Mike Lodish – 6 Appearances
Mike Lodish made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 1990 (Super Bowl XXV)
- 1991 (Super Bowl XXVI)
- 1992 (Super Bowl XXVII)
- 1993 (Super Bowl XXVIII)
- 1997 (Super Bowl XXXII)
- 1998 (Super Bowl XXXIII)
4. Patrick Chung – 5 Appearances
Patrick Chung made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
- 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
- 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
- 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
- 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
5. Rob Gronkowski – 5 Appearances
Rob Gronkowski made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
- 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
- 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
- 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
- 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
- 2020 (Super Bowl LV)
6. Devin McCourty – 5 Appearances
Devin McCourty made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
- 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
- 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
- 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
- 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
7. Matthew Slater – 5 Appearances
Matthew Slater made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
- 2014 (Super Bowl XLIX)
- 2016 (Super Bowl LI)
- 2017 (Super Bowl LII)
- 2018 (Super Bowl LIII)
8. Matt Light – 5 Appearances
Matt Light made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
- 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
- 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
- 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)
- 2011 (Super Bowl XLVI)
9. Tedy Bruschi – 5 Appearances
Tedy Bruschi made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 1996 (Super Bowl XXXI)
- 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
- 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
- 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
- 2007 (Super Bowl XLII)
10. Adam Vinatieri – 5 Appearances
Adam Vinatieri made it to the Super Bowl in the following years:
- 1996 (Super Bowl XXXI)
- 2001 (Super Bowl XXXVI)
- 2003 (Super Bowl XXXVIII)
- 2004 (Super Bowl XXXIX)
- 2006 (Super Bowl XLI)
