Listen Live
Pop Culture

Young Thug “Wouldn’t Feel Like A Man” If His Girl Went To Therapy, X Sounds Off

Published on September 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Ever since Young Thug’s release from prison, he has been criticized for all his jail calls leaking, on which he gossiped about fellow artists like Lil Baby, GloRilla, and Drake.

He’s apologized for all those calls, but his latest snippet, which went viral on social media, was meant for the world to hear, thanks to his appearance on The Pivot podcast.

Related Stories

Hosted by Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor, the podcast, intended initially solely for athletes, has evolved into a platform for anyone at the top of their career who is ready to discuss the ins, outs, and beyond the surface level of their success.

So, when Thug came on, the topic of therapy arose around the 31-minute mark, and he refused to go, explaining that he’d rather speak to someone who knows him better.

“My big sister, my big brother, my dad, my mom, my OGs… I listen to y’all,” Thug began.

He went on to explain that he told his current girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, that he doesn’t feel that either of them needs a therapist, and if she chose to speak to one, he’d see it as a “slap in the face.”

He continues, “I feel like I’m not a man if my girl gets a therapist, like damn, you actually would call somebody and listen to a therapist over me? Instead of just listening to what I’m telling you? I just wouldn’t feel like a man.”

Elsewhere, during the hour-long conversation, he discussed the reactions from artists after he reached out to them following the leaked jail calls, notably Drake, who provided solid advice.

“The jail phones all that sh-t came out, Drake text me, ‘N-gga, I love you. F-ck ‘em, drop that music, bro. Let your music talk,’” Thug said.

While others weren’t as eager to accept his apology, he believes the unanswered calls “showed their colors.”

See social media’s reaction to Thug denouncing therapy below.

Young Thug “Wouldn’t Feel Like A Man” If His Girl Went To Therapy, X Sounds Off  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
15 Items
News

Ohio Near the Bottom in U.S. Economy Rankings — But Not Last

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

Ice Cube Tour contest 2025
Contests

Win Free Tickets to See Ice Cube in Cleveland!

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close