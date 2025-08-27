Zohran Mamdani’s Bench Pressing Struggle Video Sparks Mayoral Meme Battle & MAGA Nonsense

If you want to know what the state of politics in the United States looks like, look no further than the current mayoral election in NYC, which is now reduced to men debating how much they can bench press.

Remember when the main complaint about women potentially running the country was reduced to being “too emotional?” Now we damn near have a d*** measuring contest going on between the men who hope to be mayor of New York City.

Zohran Mamdani, the so-called democratic “socialist” candidate who is the favorite to replace Mayor Mixxy Adams when New Yorkers head to the polls, had no idea the hoopla a video of himself struggling to bench his own weight would cause.

The current choice of NY Democrats to be mayor of the greatest city in the world went viral over the weekend for his tragic, yet valiant, attempt at bench pressing at the Men’s Day event.

Mayor Adams, who took time off from being mixxy, oops, we mean being mayor, decided to use Mamdani’s moment to take a shot at his opponent and soon-to-be successor with a not-so-clever dig.

“64 vs. 33. A lifetime of hard work vs. a silver spoon. The results speak for themselves. The weight of the job is too heavy for “Mamscrawny.” The only thing he can lift is your taxes,” Adams wrote in the caption of a post that features a video of him bench pressing weights next to Mamdani’s clip.

Andrew Cuomo Tells Eric Adams To Hold His Beer

Andrew Cuomo, who was once billed as the clear favorite to punch his ticket into Gracie Mansion before being stunned in the primary, and is now running as an Independent, also decided to use the moment to take a dig at Mamdani.

“It’s easy to talk, it’s hard to carry the burden. This guy can’t bench his own body weight, let alone carry the weight of leading the most important city in the world.”

Oh brother.

While this was a moment between New Yorkers, MAGA clowns like Donald Trump’s Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing, Peter Navarro, decided to “own” Mamdani by dropping a video of himself doing curls with two 25-pound dumbbells.

Lol, bruh.

Ever since Trump’s unfortunate return, there has been this hypermasculine stench in the air, but folks on social media are blocking it out.

Tears.

You can see more reactions to the bench pressing ridiculousness in the gallery below.

