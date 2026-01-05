Listen Live

Kenny Stills Talks NFL Activism, Locker Room Tension,& New Book

Former NFL wide receiver and activist Kenny Stills joins The Fumble for a powerful conversation on football, protest, identity, and legacy. In his new memoir Still Growing, Still Learning, Still Me, Stills reflects on kneeling during the national anthem, internal conflict within NFL locker rooms, and what it meant to be arm-in-arm with teammates who didn’t support his activism. He shares stories about being unfairly penalized on the field, friction with Drew Brees off the field, and how he found healing after leaving the league.Stills also opens up about working with head coach Adam Gase during a tense contract year, stepping away from football to prioritize growth, and why he’s concerned about the impact of legalized sports betting on the integrity of the game. From NIL changes in college football to global travel, plant medicine, and learning to live with purpose, Stills offers rare insight into the mind of an athlete-activist navigating a shifting cultural and sports landscape .

More from 93.1 WZAK
6 Items

Former Nickelodeon Child Star Kianna Underwood Tragically Killed In Brooklyn Hit-&-Run Incident

2d

Comment

Virginia Lawmakers Vote To Approve Redistricting Effort

3d

Comment

BLACK WATCH: (1.16.26) ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ & ‘One Battle After Another’

3d

Comment
We Them Ones Comedian Search Cleveland

We Them Ones Comedy Search Cleveland

3d

Comment
5 Items

Jazzy Report: Trump’s Funding Freeze and New Weight-Loss Pill

3d

Comment

Black Minneapolis Couple Says ICE Attacked Them And Their 6 Children With Tear Gas As They Tried To Drive Away

3d

Comment

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close