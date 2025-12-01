Listen Live

Lane Kiffin to LSU: Did He Abandon His Ole Miss Players?

Lane Kiffin has officially left Ole Miss to become the new head coach at LSU, but the timing of the move has sparked major backlash. Just days after the Egg Bowl and amid what could’ve been a historic season for Ole Miss, Kiffin informed the team of his departure—leaving players, fans, and staff in shock. Critics argue the decision undermines team morale and disrupts momentum, with many players expected to transfer and assistants likely to follow him to Baton Rouge. While LSU offers bigger resources and recruiting power, some wonder if Kiffin is chasing prestige over loyalty. Is this a smart move—or a betrayal of trust?

