Listen Live

President Trump Threatens To Pull World Cup

Former President Donald Trump has sparked outrage after threatening to pull World Cup 2026 matches from Boston due to political tensions with Mayor Michelle Wu. In a statement, Trump called her “a radical left” and warned that he could declare the city unsafe—despite having no jurisdiction over FIFA decisions. The move has ignited concern over whether the U.S. is equipped to host global events like the World Cup and the Olympics under such political instability. Critics argue the threat could jeopardize millions in tourism revenue and damage America’s reputation on the world stage.

More from 93.1 WZAK

Richard Smallwood’s Celebration of Life

1hr

Comment
15 Items

15 Things Clevelanders Still Do, No Matter What

4hr

Comment

Minnesota Stages Economic Blackout To Protest ICE 

4hr

Comment

WWE ‘Unreal’ Exclusive: “Cero Miedo” Is More Than Just A Mantra For Penta

4hr

Comment

Despite Setting A Record For Nominations, History Tells Us That ‘Sinners’ Isn’t A Lock To Win Big At The Oscars

4hr

Comment

White House Makes Itself Look Stupid By Digitally Altering Arrest Photo Of Anti-ICE Protester

5hr

Comment

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close