The best home upgrades for hosting family gatherings this year

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Organizing family gatherings can be stressful. One thing that helps is having a house equipped to handle guests, with features like a home bar, welcoming entertainment areas, or a kitchen island.

Worried about the implications this will have on your budget? Good news: making a home suitable for gatherings doesn’t have to involve major home renovations! All you need is a few key home upgrades positioned in the right places.

How Do You Design a Home for Entertaining?

Before we get into specific upgrades, let’s go over what an entertainment-ready home should have. Here are some general things you’ll want to invest in:

Easy access to the outdoor area

Welcoming kitchen and prep space

Flexible and conversational seating arrangements

A layout that allows for easy circulation between rooms

Which Home Upgrades Are Worth It?

The type of family gathering you’re organizing can dictate which upgrades you invest in. That said, here are five features most gatherings should have:

1. Home Bar

A home bar is a great option if you’re planning on keeping your party mostly indoors. Ideally, you’d place it far from the kitchen to keep the foot traffic in both areas manageable. Common types of home bars include:

Bar cart : A small, portable cart on wheels

: A small, portable cart on wheels Wet bar : A built-in bar with a sink and running water

: A built-in bar with a sink and running water Dry bar: A designated counter or cabinet area without running water

2. Kitchen Island

At parties, most people naturally gravitate to the kitchen. Having a kitchen island with seating makes it easier for them to congregate. A durable countertop can pull double duty as a work surface and a place to serve the buffet.

If you have a large budget for kitchen improvements, consider having two islands. That way, you can have separate areas for socializing and food prep.

3. Layered Lighting

Almost every house remodel you’ll see emphasizes the importance of lighting. A layered lighting scheme gives you perfect control over the party’s ambiance and mood.

To make this work, you’ll need three distinct layers:

Ambient lighting: A foundational glow that helps guests navigate the space

Accent lighting: These lights add depth and highlight textures

Dynamic lighting: These lights draw guests to specific areas

4. Fire Feature

A fire feature can be a great way to get people outside. A custom-built fire pit is one of those luxury home upgrades that can really elevate a party atmosphere. Of course, make sure that open fire pits are legal in your local area.

If a fire pit seems too expensive or tough to maintain, a pellet stove is a great alternative. You can buy pellet stoves here at an affordable price.

5. Butler’s Pantry

A butler’s pantry is one of those kitchen upgrades that makes it easier to share the load. Its main purpose is to keep the clutter out of the kitchen. During gatherings, however, a butler’s pantry has plenty of other uses:

Hides messes

Assists with prep

Makes cleanup more efficient

Smart Home Upgrades and You

Many home upgrades seem like smart buys until you see them in action. The key is to have a specific purpose in mind before signing off on the investment. If that purpose is hosting family gatherings, this guide has got you covered!

Keep checking out 93.1 WZAK for more exclusive home improvement content!