Stephen A. Smith Gets Checked by Serena Williams’ Husband on First Take

Description: Stephen A. Smith was caught off guard when Alexis Ohanian—husband of tennis legend Serena Williams—appeared on First Take and clapped back at Stephen A’s past remarks about Serena. Ohanian, with calm precision, asked if Stephen had “any more marital advice,” throwing shade at the host’s prior comments about what he would do “if that were his wife.” The exchange reignited larger conversations about Stephen A’s media persona, his treatment of women and race-related topics, and his shift toward polarizing commentary. Is Stephen A. leaning too far into shock value and ego?