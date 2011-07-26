Ron Artest: Reveals That He’s Been Divorced for Years!

We found out Ron quietly got divorced from Kimsha on June 30, 2009. The couple shares joint custody of their 3 kids and their relationship is extremely amicable– we’re told they get along better than when they were married.
The couple married in 2003.
