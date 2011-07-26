CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ron Artest: Reveals That He’s Been Divorced for Years!

We found out Ron quietly got divorced from Kimsha on June 30, 2009.  The couple shares joint custody of their 3 kids and their relationship is extremely amicable– we’re told they get along better than when they were married.

The couple married in 2003.

Most Popular Articles
Most Recent News

Source

Artest , divorced , ron , Ron Artest

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Happy Halloween! Cardi B Was Perfectly Suited Up…
 12 hours ago
10.31.19
Halloween Appropriation: Is Our Diction More Damaging Than…
 16 hours ago
10.31.19
Sam Sylk The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK
Sam Sylk Show Reality Hour: I’m Not The…
 17 hours ago
10.31.19
Kevin Hart’s Official Opening of The HartBeat Studios
Kevin Hart Shares His Journey To Recovery [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
10.31.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close