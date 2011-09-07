Diana Ross Pissed With Daughter Tracee’s New Boo!

Drama in the Ross family. The National Enquirer is reporting singer Diana Ross is pissed her daughter and actress Tracee Ellis Ross is dating Akon’s little brother!

The Enquirer says sources close to Diana say she warned Tracee against getting involved with Bu…”If you walk down the aisle with that guy, you’ll end up being part of his harem!” an alarmed Diana warned her 38 year old daughter after learning that her boyfriend’s family practices polygamy.

Tracee, who starred in the hit series “Girlfriends,” is dating 32 year old Def Jam Recordings executive Bu Thiam. He’s the younger brother of R&B superstar Akon – a confessed polygamist with three wives.

“Diana is livid that Tracee is getting so serious with Bu,” a source close to the Motown legend told The ENQUIRER.

“Diana wants the best for all her children, and marrying into a family that practices polygamy was never in the cards for her kids.Music exec Bu’s roots are in Senegal, which reportedly has the highest polygamy rate in Africa.

His older brother Akon told a reporter: “I’m a polygamist. I will have as many wives as I can afford to have. All Africans believe in it. My dad has four wives.”

Never-married Tracee, whose father is Diana’s first husband, music busi­ness manager Robert Ellis Silberstein, has been seen hand-in-hand with Bu at vari­ous functions, and friends say the romance is heating up.

“Tracee has reassured her mom and the rest of the family that she and Bu aren’t mak­ing any wedding plans,” the source divulged.

“And she told her mother that if she does walk down the aisle with Bu, there’s no need to worry – she’d make sure she’s his only wife.”

