Chris Brown And Rihanna’s Domestic Dispute Acted Out On The TV Drama Law And Order?

“Law & Order: SVU” often rips straight from the headlines.

And despite NBC offering a disclaimer that the episode does not portray particular events or people, it was pretty obvious Chris Brown & Rihanna‘s domestic violence situation was the inspiration.

The episode incorporated the “leaked” shot of the victim, “Misha”, with her beat-up face on a gossip site, Misha and Caleb ignoring the restraining order, the twosome recording a duet afterwards, and ever Caleb’s bowtie and “I’m Sorry” interview with Wendy Williams, instead of Larry King.

There were a few things too that seem to shade both Chris & Rihanna. But you be the judge.

check out the full episode below:

FYI, Mary J. Blige‘s protege Starshell starred as the jumpoff of “Caleb”.

Via: TheYBF.com