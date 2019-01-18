Kyrie Irving: I Just Called To Say “I’m Sorry” LeBron ♫

There are some old school sayings that will get you through life, if you just hold on to them. 1. Hind sight is 20/20 2. I can show you better than I can tell you.

Now it appears that Boston Celtic, ex-Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving, who became an ex because he got in his feelings about sharing the court with LeBron James, has learned full meaning of theses sayings and the era of his ways.

So much so that he felt compelled to call King James himself on the phone to tell him he was sorry.

Check out the video below