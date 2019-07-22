LOCAL NEWS: Amazon to Open Fulfillment Center in Akron

Amazon is continuing its expansion of fulfillment centers in Ohio, particularly in the Northeast region.

The tech giant is planning to open two new operations in the state: Rossford and Akron.

The latter is slated for development in a new site that will spring back into life, according to Fox8.com:

Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro and Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise said in a press release Monday morning the new site is the former Rolling Acres Mall. “In Akron we have a proud history of innovation, resiliency, and re-inventing ourselves to meet the changing demands of a dynamic economy,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said.

Amazon also has fulfillment centers in North Randall (the old Randall Park Mall) and Euclid (the old Euclid Square Mall), both on sites of former shopping malls.

