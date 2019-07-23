Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua: Friends Kiss!?

Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua: Is There Ever A Good Excuse For Friends To Kiss?

Ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy, and director Antoine Fuqua husband of actress Lela Rochon were on a trip in Naples, Italy for the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Festival when paparazzi caught locking lips…allegedly, and there are pictures to prove it.

But Nicole Murphy is saying everybody is making a big deal out of nothing.

However Nicole Murphy exclusively told B.Scott.

“Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”

Allegedly actress Lela Rochon has shut down her social media and Nicole Murphy has throttled hers. But the question is: is it ever okay to kiss a friend on the lips?

