Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua: Friends Kiss!?

Nicole Murphy And Antoine Fuqua: Is There Ever A Good Excuse For Friends To Kiss?
Ex-wife of Eddie Murphy, Nicole Murphy, and director Antoine Fuqua husband of actress Lela Rochon were on a trip in Naples, Italy for the 2019 Ischia Global Film & Music Festival when paparazzi caught locking lips…allegedly, and there are pictures to prove it.
But Nicole Murphy is saying everybody is making a big deal out of nothing.
However Nicole Murphy exclusively told B.Scott.
“Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.”
Allegedly actress Lela Rochon has shut down her social media and Nicole Murphy has throttled hers. But the question is: is it ever okay to kiss a friend on the lips?
Check out the photos below and give us your thoughts.
Question: Is it ever okay to kiss a friend…a married friend on the lips?