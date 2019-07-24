CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

DISCUSSION: Should Columbus Day Become Indigenous People’s Day in Cleveland?

A Christopher Columbus statue on Murray Hill Road.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Columbus Day in Cleveland might not be the same if the city’s political leaders have their way.

Following a proposal from Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, members of Cleveland City Council will get to vote on Wednesday, July 24th on whether to change the longtime holiday to Indigenous People’s Day.

According to Cleveland19.com, the change gets to take effect sooner:

If passed, it could go into effect by this upcoming holiday–which is Oct. 15.

Residents are mixed on the proposals.  Some are okay with the idea, while others are overwhelmingly against it.

Cleveland’s Little Italy, which is where a Christopher Columbus statue is located, also took to Facebook to have its residents attend the City Council meeting in order to get their feelings and opinions across while they still have a chance.

Of course, one Cleveland resident had an idea she felt was a good solution:

“Why don’t you just have an Indigenous Day instead of changing Columbus Day, which has been around forever?” she said.

Councilman Jones gave his reaction in this video:

So should Cleveland change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day?

Click here to read more reactions from Cleveland residents.

 

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Video, Third and Fourth Picture and First and Second Post Courtesy of Facebook and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

Diddy Dirty Money Coming Home Tour

No Columbusing Here! Christophers We Acknowledge

17 photos Launch gallery

No Columbusing Here! Christophers We Acknowledge

Continue reading No Columbusing Here! Christophers We Acknowledge

No Columbusing Here! Christophers We Acknowledge

As we all know, Christopher Columbus Day is a lie packed with propaganda and historical inaccuracies. The holiday acknowledged when Columbus arrived in the Americas in 1492. In truth, it was the start of the mass genocide of  indigenous peoples. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance For the first time ever, Columbus, Ohio, the city named after Christopher Columbus, will not observe the federal holiday with its original name. According to USA Today, "City offices are instead scheduled to close on Veterans Day in November, through a spokesperson for the mayor's office." Of course our racist president didn't even acknowledge Native Americans when a proclamation was issued on Saturday, instead he focused on Italian Americans, saying, "As we celebrate the tremendous strides our Nation has made since his arrival, we acknowledge the important contributions of Italian Americans to our country’s culture, business, and civic life." We certainly aren't celebrating Christopher Columbus. Check out our list of Christopher we do acknowledge.

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 8 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close