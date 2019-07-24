DISCUSSION: Should Columbus Day Become Indigenous People’s Day in Cleveland?

Columbus Day in Cleveland might not be the same if the city’s political leaders have their way.

Following a proposal from Ward 7 Councilman Basheer Jones, members of Cleveland City Council will get to vote on Wednesday, July 24th on whether to change the longtime holiday to Indigenous People’s Day.

According to Cleveland19.com, the change gets to take effect sooner:

If passed, it could go into effect by this upcoming holiday–which is Oct. 15.

Residents are mixed on the proposals. Some are okay with the idea, while others are overwhelmingly against it.

Cleveland’s Little Italy, which is where a Christopher Columbus statue is located, also took to Facebook to have its residents attend the City Council meeting in order to get their feelings and opinions across while they still have a chance.

Of course, one Cleveland resident had an idea she felt was a good solution:

“Why don’t you just have an Indigenous Day instead of changing Columbus Day, which has been around forever?” she said.

Councilman Jones gave his reaction in this video:

So should Cleveland change Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day?

