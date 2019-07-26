via Wkyc:

Congrats to the Cleveland Public Library as the will be celebrating their 150th Anniversary tomorrow by holding a street fair in the city.

The CPL 150 Street Festival will be on Superior Ave. between East 3rd and East 6th streets. In the event of rain, the activities will be moved inside the Louis Stokes Wing of the main library on Superior.

So bring the entire family..starting at 1pm

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Public Library To Celebrate 150th Anniversary With Free Street Festival Tomorrow

