CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Grant Hill Say’s Trump’s Attacks Are Unconscionable !! [VIDEO]

US-OBAMA-CANADA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

Source: CHRIS KLEPONIS / Getty

Former NBA great and husband of R&B singer Tamia, Grant Hill, sat down with CNN’s Van Jones and talked about President Trumps most resent attacks on the city of Baltimore. And Grant Hill kicked some serious eloquent knowledge on the presidents hateration words.

President Trump recently made comments attacking U.S. Representative for Maryland’s 7th congressional district, Democrat, Elijah Cummings. According to Donald Trump, no human being would want to live in the city of Baltimore. The president also tweeted: If racist Elijah Cummings would focus more of his energy on helping the good people of his district, and Baltimore itself, perhaps progress could be made in fixing the mess that he has helped to create over many years of incompetent leadership. His radical “oversight” is a joke!

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Grant Hill say’s the presidents actions were unconscionable, and because of his tactics we are not getting into policies any longer, but left to react/discuss tweets.  Grant Hill also went on to say, that he doesn’t know who is going to vote for but he does know who is NOT going to vote for in 2020.

Take a look at the video below

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
#CouplesWeLove: Tamia & Grant Hill Make It Last Forever
10 photos
Baltimore , cnn , donald trump , Elijah Cummings , Grant Hill , Van Jones , video

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close