Like Father, Like Son: Meek Mill Brought Out Son Rihmeek Onstage To Freestyle

The 9-year-old boy could end up being a prodigy like his dad, who tore up Philly's underground as a notorious battle rapper.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 10, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Meek Mill got his start in the Rap game by way of a number of blistering freestyles when he was just a teenager. Now 32, the Dream Chasers Records boss has passed off the rapping gene to his 9-year-old boy Rihmeek, and there appears to be a bright future.

TMZ reports:

The Philly MC was performing Saturday night at a club called NOTO Philadelphia, where he also hung around for an after-party following his show. At one point in the night, Meek brought out his 9-year-old son, Rihmeek, to take the mic and spit some bars.

Safe to say, the kid didn’t disappoint!

Rihmeek — who Meek calls Papi — dropped a freestyle of sorts for the crowd, who were very encouraging as he rapped his way through a few lines off the top.

Check out the clip below.

Photo: Getty

Like Father, Like Son: Meek Mill Brought Out Son Rihmeek Onstage To Freestyle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

